Westminster Dog Show

Lepshi, a bracco Italiano, competes in the sporting group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. [AP PHOTO/MARY ALTAFFER]

NEW YORK — A bracco Italiano named Lepshi won his breed's debut at the United States' most prestigious dog show. And dog lovers just might not be the only audience that won't forget something like that.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.