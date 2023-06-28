Dolphin Baby Talk

A new study has found that female bottlenose dolphins change how they vocalize when addressing their calves. [SARASOTA DOLPHIN RESEARCH PROGRAM VIA AP]

WASHINGTON — You know instantly when someone is speaking to an infant or small child. It turns out that dolphin mothers also use a kind of high-pitched baby talk.

