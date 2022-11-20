Theranos Founder Fraud Trial

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, Calif., on Friday. [AP PHOTO/NIC COURY]

 Nic Coury

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit.

