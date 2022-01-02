HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tiny houses are quietly taking shape in High Point, North Carolina, to address a big need for housing veterans, as well as low-income and homeless individuals.
Members of High Point Elks Lodge No. 1155 recently presented $15,000 to Scott Jones, executive director of Tiny House Community Development Inc., to help complete the JM Green Hay Street Community, High Point's first tiny house community. The money was raised from the Elks' annual Andy Albertson and Steven Hall Memorial Charity Golf Tournament, held in October at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
THCD works alongside veterans and those experiencing homelessness as part of its mission to build houses and develop tiny home communities. Jones said this influx of money will help THCD finish three tiny houses at the corner of Hay and Hoover streets and start a second tiny house community on Smith Street, off Green Drive near the High Point Housing Authority office. All tiny house residents are referred to THCD through other nonprofit agencies and shelters.
"We're finishing our first tiny house community on property that was actually donated to us by Jack Green, an attorney in High Point," Jones said. "He had donated that property on Hay Street to allow us to build our first 10 tiny houses in High Point."
Nine residents who have made their homes in seven of the 10 houses include a young mother who was able to keep her newborn because of gaining permanent support housing, Jones said. Residents are scheduled to move into two of the tiny houses at the end of January. A disabled resident is expected to move into one of the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant tiny houses in February. The Hays Street project should be complete in March.
A groundbreaking will be held next month for the tiny house development on Smith Street, Jones said. THCD received a $50,000 community block grant from the city of High Point toward that, in addition to the High Point Elks' donation.
"This new funding has also launched our efforts to renovate our Veteran's Community Office on 507 Smith St.," Jones said. "We're renovating a 900-square-foot structure so that veterans in or around Guilford County can come there in the future and get connected to services."
THCD is investing in blighted communities that haven't been invested in for years, Jones said.
"It's improving communities and neighborhoods as we finish and add more communities on half-acre lots around the city as they're donated to us," Jones said. "We're trying to lift up some of the neighborhoods that have been suffering for a long time."
Because the total budget for the Smith Street tiny house development project is nearly $900,000, THCD is asking the city to invest at least $750,000 of its American Recovery Plan Act funds. If it gains funding, THCD's goal is to have that project completed within 18 to 24 months, Jones said.
