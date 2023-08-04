Mississippi Deputies Investigation

Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., on March 18. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men, including Jenkins. [AP PHOTO/HG BIGGS, FILE]

 HG Biggs

JACKSON, Miss. — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi who called themselves the "Goon Squad" have pleaded guilty to a racist assault on two Black men who were brutalized during a home raid that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth, federal prosecutors say.

