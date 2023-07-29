NEW YORK — Carlos Reyes sought shade under a tree in the Bronx on a day that felt like it was over 100 degrees because of the heat and humidity.
"It's not like when you were younger, you were playing around," said the 56-year-old who runs a daycare center. "Now it's like you got the humidity. It makes you kind of not breathe the same way. So when you walk, you get a little more tired, a little more exhausted."
Reyes was one of nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, who are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch and have been since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Dangerous heat was forecast to engulf much of the eastern half of the United States on Friday as extreme temperatures spread from the Midwest into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic where some residents will see their hottest temperatures of the year.
Although much of the country does not cool much on normal summer nights, night temperatures are forecast to stay hotter than usual, prompting excessive heat warnings from the Plains to the East Coast.
From Thursday to Friday, the number of people under a heat advisory rose from 180 to 184 million and the number of people under a flood warning or watch dropped from 17 to 10 million.
Moisture moving into the Southwest has cooled somewhat the southernmost counties of California and parts of southern Arizona, but excessive heat warnings remain for much of the region.
On top of the heat, severe thunderstorms are forecast for multiple regions of the country. There are forecasts with flash flood warnings for Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, west to the Middle Missouri Valley through Saturday morning. There are severe thunderstorm warnings with a chance of quarter-sized hail Friday night for the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Tornado watches were posted in Wisconsin and New Hampshire, in addition to the heat advisories and potential for severe storms.
The prediction for continued excessive heat comes as the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service declared July 2023 the hottest month on record this week.
On Thursday, heat and humidity in major cities along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, created a real feel above 100 degrees. Forecasters expected several records to break Friday with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average.
The "dangerous" heat wave, as the National Weather Service called it, won't subside until Sunday. But Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the service's Weather Prediction Center, said the hottest temperatures would happen Friday.
"By Sunday, the high temperature is going to be 86," he said, "so that's more typical weather you would expect in July."
The Salvation Army in the Bronx was one of hundreds of cooling centers open in New York City to give people a respite from the scorching heat.
"It's very hot every year. This year, it started last week, becoming very hot," said Robert Ciriaco, a corps officer with The Salvation Army. "(It's) very dangerous for people. Some people die. So that's why we open to offer people (a place) to come to be comfortable."
In the Southwest and southern Plains, oppressive temperatures have been a blanket for weeks. One meteorologist based in New Mexico called the prolonged period of temperatures over 100 degrees unprecedented.
Due to the extreme heat, some of the nation's large power grids and utilities are under stress, which could affect Americans' ability to cool off.
In New York City, utility Con Edison sent out a text blast asking residents to be frugal with air conditioning to conserve electricity. Overtaxing an electrical grid can mean blackouts, which are not just an inconvenience, but can lead to equipment failures and major pollution as equipment restarts.
The dangerous heat was to peak in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest on Friday and Saturday before a cold front brings some relief Sunday and into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.