School Shooting Florida

Patricia Padauy Oliver speaks during her victim impact statement in the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday. [AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL VIA AP, POOL]

 Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison.

