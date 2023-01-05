California Car Falls Off Cliff

The driver of the car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. [SGT. BRIAN MOORE/SAN MATEO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA AP]

 Sgt. Brian Moore

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

