Gopher Tortoises

A gopher tortoise ambles along a tee box in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that the burrowing reptiles don’t need federal protection in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and most of far south Alabama but remain threatened in southeastern Mississippi and bits of Louisiana and southwest Alabama. [WILL DICKEY/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION VIA AP]

 Will Dickey

NEW ORLEANS — Gopher tortoises — burrowers whose extensive homes shelter many other animals — are generally doing well and need federal protection only in the small area where they were declared threatened 35 years ago, the government said Tuesday.

