AP Poll Abortion

An Associated Press-NORC Center poll found that most U.S. adults favor allowing abortion at least in the early weeks of pregnancy. [AP PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH, FILE]

 Nam Y. Huh

The majority of U.S. adults, including those living in states with the strictest limits on abortion, want it to be legal at least through the initial stages of pregnancy, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds.

