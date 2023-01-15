Philanthropy Q A Fred Smith

This circa 1950 photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Jesse Brown in the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter at an unidentified location. [U.S NAVY VIA AP, FILE]

The film "Devotion" reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War.

