Georgia Flash Flooding

Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected by rising water Sunday in Summerville, Ga. [OLIVIA ROSS/CHATTANOOGA TIMES FREE PRESS] 

 Olivia Ross

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. Southeast and much of the Northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.