DeSantis Prosecutor Suspended

Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which serves Orange and Osceola counties, speaks during a press conference, Wednesday outside her former office in the Orange County Courthouse complex in Orlando, Fla. [RICARDO RAMIREZ BUXEDA/ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, again wielding his executive power over local government in taking on a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential race.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.