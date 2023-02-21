Federal Money School Infrastructure

Jim Hill High School Principal Bobby Brown, points last month to one of the outdated air-conditioning units that are installed throughout the Jackson, Miss., school. A litany of infrastructure issues in the nearly 60-year-old school make for tough choices on whether to spend COVID recovery funds for infrastructure or academics. [ROGELIO V. SOLIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The air-conditioning gave out as students returned from summer break last year to Jim Hill High School in Jackson, Mississippi, forcing them to learn in sweltering heat. By Thanksgiving, students were huddling under blankets because the heat wasn't working.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.