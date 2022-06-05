NEW YORK — Darren Walker, Ford Foundation president and preeminent connector and advocate for artists and art institutions, joined the exclusive company of global superstars like Stevie Wonder, T.S. Eliot and Meryl Streep, in receiving France's highest cultural honor.
Walker was named commander of France's Order of Arts and Letters for his work as a benefactor of the arts last month at a Gilded Age mansion in New York owned by the French embassy.
"Being in this firmament is absolutely humbling," Walker told The Associated Press. "I'm simply a servant to the idea of art and justice in the world, because we can't have justice without art."
Walker became president of the Ford Foundation, one of the largest in the U.S., in 2013. He came in with a vision to shape the organization's giving to support social justice in part through funding the arts.
To symbolize that mission, Walker arranged to sell the foundation's art collection of works almost exclusively from white male artists. Starting in 2017, the collection displayed at the foundation's buildings was rebuilt with some 350 works of newer artists, many of whom are people of color, women and queer people.
Walker has steadily built a connection with French institutions in part because of what he described as the country's parallel journeys to live up to their founding ideals of freedom or liberty for all, equality and fellowship.
"France, just like America, unfortunately, has engaged in the exclusion of especially the art and culture and stories of people of African descent," Walker said. And just like in America, "France is on a journey" toward great inclusion and recognition of the contributions of Black artists, he said.
Under his leadership, the Ford Foundation funded an exhibition in New York at Columbia University's Wallach Art Gallery in 2018 that explored the participation of Black models painted by modernists like Edouard Manet in the creation of those works. The exhibition curated by Denise Murrell, who was a fellow at the Ford Foundation at the time, traveled to the Musée d'Orsay in Paris where it made a big impression.
Laurence des Cars, who is now president-director of the Louvre Museum, partnered with Walker and Murrell to bring the exhibit to Paris when she was leading the Musée d'Orsay.
