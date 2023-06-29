Obit Lowell Weicker

Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker, center, addresses the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Committee on May 11, 1993, at the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. Weicker died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 92. [AP PHOTO/CHARLES KRUPA]

 Charles Krupa

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lowell P. Weicker Jr., a Republican U.S. senator who tussled with his own party during the Watergate hearings, championed legislation to protect people with disabilities and later was elected Connecticut governor as an independent, died Wednesday. He was 92.

View our Print Replica

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.