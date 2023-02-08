APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Anastasia, center, cries as soldiers carry the coffin of her brother Oleg Kunynets, a Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed in the east of the country, during his funeral Tuesday in Lviv, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/EMILIO MORENATTI]

 Emilio Morenatti

KYIV, Ukraine — Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands announced Tuesday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks in the coming months, a pledge that comes as Kyiv anticipates a new Russian offensive around the anniversary of its invasion.

