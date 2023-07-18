WASHINGTON — When Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might stop the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the Washington suburbs, it was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. Meanwhile, other Republicans are going further — floating a plan to move the FBI's headquarters to Alabama.
The nod from the Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe proposal to upend the FBI in the aftermath of the federal indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the Justice Department's prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
Moving from far-right corners into the mainstream, the emerging effort is rooted in increasingly forceful conservative complaints about an overly biased FBI that they claim is being weaponized against them.
"This is a pretty dramatic reversal of what the politics would have been 50 years ago," said Beverly Gage, a historian at Yale who won a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for her biography of the legendary FBI director, "G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century."
The shifting attitudes among Republican members of Congress toward the FBI underscore the way Trump's personal grievances have become legislative policy. Once the party of law and order, Republicans are now antagonists of federal law enforcement. While political criticism of the FBI has followed the bureau since its founding with Hoover, who famously wiretapped civil rights leaders and orchestrated the infiltration of left-wing political organizations, the right-flank campaign against federal law enforcement had mostly simmered at the margins of party politics.
But the Justice Department's indictment of Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts over storing and refusing to return classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club, and the ongoing prosecution of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, have fueled conservative anger. The Justice Department is also investigating Trump and his allies over the effort to challenge President Joe Biden's election in the run-up to the 2021 Capitol attack.
Conservatives criticize the federal law enforcement on multiple fronts; among them, its work with social media companies to flag potentially dangerous postings, and a COVID-era memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland directing resources to combat violence against school officials. They compare the Trump investigations with what they say was a sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden, the president's son, who is pleading guilty to misdemeanor tax evasion after a long investigation.
"Looking at the actions of the FBI, I think the whole leadership needs to change," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol last month.
Fresh from a visit with law enforcement in California, McCarthy said he envisions decentralizing the FBI by spreading operations into the states.
"This idea that we're going to build a new, big Pentagon and put all the FBI mainly in one place, I don't think it's a good structure," McCarthy said Friday, panning a conservative-led proposal to relocate the FBI to Huntsville.
"I'd like to see the structure of a much smaller FBI administration building, and more FBI agents out across the country, helping to keep the country safe," he said. "To me that's better."
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wanted the FBI’s headquarters relocated to Huntsville so the bureau would be “less likely to be infected by what he sees as liberal politics” in Washington.
The FBI has said it is opposed to moving from the Washington area, and Jordan's proposal likely has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, although one senator has backed the ideal.
"The @FBI has needed a new headquarters for years now," Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville tweeted Monday. "I agree with @Jim_Jordan: the best place for @FBI headquarters is its state of the art facility in Huntsville."
The FBI's $3 billion campus at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, sometimes called HQ2, will have the capacity for about 5,000 employees in Huntsville by 2028, according to Al.com, and 19 of the bureau’s 26 divisions having a presence there, but accommodating the 8,000 employees from the Washington headquarters would require doubling the size of the already sprawling Huntsville campus.
In many ways, the resistance to a robust federal law enforcement agency extends a thread that has run across American history — from the aftermath of the Civil War, when Southern states rejected federal troops for Reconstruction, to Trump's own 2024 campaign announcement in Waco, Texas, a region known for the federal siege of a separatist compound in 1993.
"The Washington headquarters is symbolic," said Steven G. Bradbury, a former Trump administration general counsel who is now a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
Heritage is among those outside entities and advocacy organizations encouraging Congress to reimagine the FBI.
Bradbury's "How to Fix the FBI" report outlines nearly a dozen options. One is scaling back its jurisdiction. Another is to overhaul section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, that was part of the Trump-Russia investigation over 2016 election interference and is a program some Democrats also want to limit.
"We have our finger on the pulse of what conservatives are reacting to," said Bradbury. "The FBI needs to be rebuilt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.