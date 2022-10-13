NASHVILLE — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters' temperature on an organized labor issue in November.
Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change the state constitution to add Tennessee's existing law that bans a company and a union from contracts that require workers to pay dues to the union representing them. Proponents, including business interests and Republican politicians, call the prohibitions "right-to-work" law. Unions oppose the change and the right-to-work label.
Tennessee has had such a law on the books since 1947, and the ballot amendment's outcome wouldn't change how the existing law works. It would simply become harder to eliminate it going forward.
The amendment's wording won't be as straightforward as some other ballot initiatives, including an anti-abortion proposal that failed in Kansas earlier this year. That gives proponents and opponents more power over characterizing Tennessee's proposed change.
The long road to insert it into the Tennessee Constitution began in 2020, largely predating the recent national groundswell of interest in unions. Backers of the amendment have cited concerns about attempts by congressional Democrats to pass a labor bill that would bar such laws nationwide. It has passed the House but not the Senate. They also have raised concerns that Democratic-run states could try to unwind so-called right-to-work laws.
The amendment will offer a rare snapshot this November of voter sentiment on a flashpoint in the debate between union and business interests, even if the election's outcome won't change much. Democratic-led Illinois has proposed a labor-favored amendment, asking voters to etch collective bargaining rights into the state constitution.
Business groups have described Tennessee's current requirements as a crucial economic development tool to entice business to move or expand, and the state's Republican political leadership supports the amendment. Unions believe these laws are aimed at crippling their efforts to organize and fight for better compensation and conditions by siphoning off funding from workers. Under federal law, unions must represent all eligible workers in a union-represented workplace unit even if they aren't dues-paying members.
"I think if it were not successful, or even if it was a close vote, it would be actually pretty stunning," said John Logan, director of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University. "It would suggest that, yeah, there is this sort of national, more pro-union, pro-labor sentiment than is reflected in terms of political establishment in a lot of states in the South."
Currently, 27 states have laws like Tennessee's; nine have them in their constitutions.
But recent results have been mixed when voters weigh in. Virginia voters rejected a similar constitutional change in 2016, while Missouri voters effectively vetoed a right-to-work law in 2018. Alabama voters approved its constitutional change in 2016.
