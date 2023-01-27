Approaching Comet

This photo provided by Dan Bartlett shows comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on Dec. 19. It last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It is expected to come within 26 million miles of Earth on Feb. 1 before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years. [DAN BARTLETT VIA AP]

 Dan Bartlett

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.