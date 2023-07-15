It's wedding season, and many people want to include their four-legged companions in the celebrations on the big day. To ensure your dog's participation in the festivities is safe and goes smoothly, the American Kennel Club offers the following tips for including your dog in your wedding:
• Think about your dog's temperament. Before making the decision, consider what your dog's temperament is like. If your dog gets overwhelmed by environmental changes, crowds or lots of attention, including your dog may not be the best idea.
• Ensure the venue is pet friendly. No matter what venue you decide to go with for your wedding, always make sure you get the approval of the venue to bring your dog on the premises. Also, during planning, check in with the wedding photographer to double check that they feel comfortable working with dogs.
• Let the guests know. Make sure it's clear the guests know that your pup will be a part of the day. Some guests with allergies or fear of dogs may choose not to attend.
• Consider a refresher obedience class. It might be a good idea to take a refresher obedience course with your pup prior to the big day, that way you know your dog can follow directions during the ceremony.
• Designate an official "handler" in the bridal party. Have your dog sit with a family member or pet-sitter in the audience during the ceremony and while you recite your vows. This person should also be prepared with treats and dog baggies. Always make sure to have a leash on hand for your dog.
For more tips on responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org.
