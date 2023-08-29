Hawaii Fires Power Lines

Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. [AP PHOTO/JAE C. HONG, FILE]

