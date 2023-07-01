Summer Extreme Weather

Utility crews were scrambling Friday to restore electricity after a storm front moved across Illinois and Indiana on Thursday packing winds topping 70 miles an hour at times. [JOSEPH C. GARZA/THE TRIBUNE-STAR VIA AP]

 JOSEPH C. GARZA

INDIANAPOLIS — People in the central U.S. headed into the July Fourth weekend facing smoky haze, high temperatures and dealing with the aftermath of powerful derecho winds that caused widespread damage and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

