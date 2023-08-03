US-NEWS-TRUMP-ELECTION-PROBE-CO-CONSPIRATORS-GET

Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, is displayed on a screen during the fourth hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C. [AL DRAGO/POOL/GETTY IMAGES/TNS]

 Al Drago/Pool

The 45-page indictment against Donald Trump announced on Tuesday refers to six unindicted “co-conspirators” that prosecutors allege assisted the former president in “criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.”

