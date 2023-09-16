ENTER-HERO-DOG-WHO-SAVED-FAMILY-1-VP.jpg

Moose, an 8-year-old Great Pyrenees, was taken in by Darrel and Ciara Hill of Franklin after being credited with saving the Portsmouth couple who rescued him from a shelter. Moose alerted the couple when the houseboat next to theirs caught fire. [STEPHEN M. KATZ/THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT]

 Stephen M. Katz

Our hero, Moose, has found a home on a farm in Franklin with his new, forever family. His adoptive parents, Ciara and Darrel Hill, feel he deserves it.

