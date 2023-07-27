Capitol Riot Sentencing

This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua sitting with his feet up in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. [SENATE TELEVISION VIA AP]

WASHINGTON — A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison.

