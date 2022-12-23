Winter Weather

A skier makes her way across Lake of the Isles on Thursday in Minneapolis. [AP PHOTO/ABBIE PARR]

 Abbie Parr

MISSION, Kan. — Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a "bomb cyclone" that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours.

