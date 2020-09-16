NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rain and pounding surf driven by Hurricane Sally hit the Florida and Alabama coasts Tuesday as forecasters expected the slow-moving storm to dump continuous deluges before and after landfall, possibly triggering dangerous, historic flooding along the northern Gulf Coast.
"It's going to be a huge rainmaker," said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist and meteorologist at Colorado State University. "It's not going to be pretty."
The National Hurricane Center expected Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 80 mph at landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The storm's sluggish pace made it harder to predict exactly where its center will strike.
The Tennessee Valley is expected to miss any severe weather the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Robert Boyd, a NWS meteorologist, said the Decatur area is forecast to get less than 1 inch of rain and no damaging winds.
“When the storm’s track changed more easterly, it appears it will go south and east of the Tennessee Valley,” Boyd said. “The area will likely to see between a half inch and 1 inch Wednesday afternoon and throughout Thursday.”
He said the forecast is calling for 30% chance of rain Friday. “The football games should be dry but the fields might still be wet,” he said.
Previous forecasts had the remnants of Sally dumping up to 4 inches or rain and wind gusts up to 35 mph on the valley.
The hurricane's slow movement exacerbated the threat of heavy rain and storm surge. Sally remained dangerous even after losing power, its fiercest winds having dropped considerably from a peak of 100 mph on Monday.
Tuesday evening, hurricane warnings stretched from east of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Navarre, Florida. Rainfall of up to 20 inches was forecast near the coast. There was a chance the storm could also spawn tornadoes and dump isolated rain accumulations of 30 inches.
Heavy rain and surf pounded the barrier island of Navarre Beach, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon and road signs wobbled in the gusty wind. Rebecca Studstill was among those watching. Studstill, who lives inland, was wary of getting stuck on the island, saying police close bridges once the wind and water get too high. "Just hunkering down would probably be the best thing for folks out here," she said.
Two large casino boats broke loose Tuesday from a dock where they were undergoing construction work in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. M.J. Bosarge, who lives near the shipyard, said at least one of the riverboats had done considerable damage to the dock.
"You really want to get them secured because with wind and rain like this, the water is constantly rising," Bosarge said. "They could end up anywhere. There's no telling where they could end up."
In Orange Beach, towering waves crashed onshore Tuesday as Crystal Smith and her young daughter, Taylor, watched. They drove more than an hour through sheets of rain and whipping wind to take in the sight.
"It's beautiful, I love it," Crystal Smith said. "But they are high. Hardly any of the beach isn't covered."
Capt. Michael Thomas, an Orange Beach fishing guide, secured boats and made other last-minute preparations. He estimated up to 5 inches of rain had fallen in as many hours.
"I'm as prepared as I can be," Thomas said.
A couple miles away in Gulf Shores, waves crashed over the end of the long fishing pier at Gulf State Park. Some roads in the town already were covered with water.
Stacy Stewart, a senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center, warned that floods in the affected areas could be deadly.
"This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall," Stewart said. "If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else."
In Alabama, officials closed the causeway to Dauphin Island and the commuter tunnel that runs beneath the Mobile River.
Gov. Kay Ivey urged residents near Mobile Bay and low-lying areas near rivers to evacuate if conditions still permitted a safe escape. The National Hurricane Center predicted storm surge along Alabama's coast, including Mobile Bay, could reach 6 feet above ground.
"This is not worth risking your life," Ivey said during a news conference Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.