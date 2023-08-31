Tropical Weather

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena Avenue on Wednesday in St. Pete Beach, Fla. [CHRIS URSO/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP]

 Chris Urso

PERRY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground.

