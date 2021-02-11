ATLANTA — A familiar red glow encouraged Dwayne Ivey to make a beeline for the landmark Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue early Wednesday morning.
When he neared the store, however, he realized the doughnuts weren't the only things hot. Flames were shooting from the back of the building, an Atlanta institution for more than 60 years.
"I had seen the hot doughnuts sign on, and as I got closer, that's when I notice the place is on fire," Ivey told Channel 2 Action News from the scene.
The fast-moving fire broke out at the Midtown doughnut shop about 1 a.m. Two employees working the drive-thru told the news station they were able to make it out safely after seeing wires smoking.
Atlanta fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the blaze but said the building is likely "totally destroyed."
"It is not going to be open anytime soon," fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. "I would say it's a total loss. The entire back half is burned."
Stafford said all appears well from the building's front doors, which for decades have welcomed everyone from college students needing a study break to bar hoppers nursing a hangover to families picking up their Sunday morning dozen.
Step across the threshold and the damage is readily apparent, Stafford said. Flames melted the order counter and gutted the back of the building, leaving a charred shell.
Cellphone videos taken by neighbors and spectators showed flames shooting into the sky above the shop, which was purchased by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal in 2016. In a statement provided by Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp., O'Neal said the shop would rebuild.
"We are working with authorities to assess the damage and are uncertain at this point how long the shop will be closed," the statement read. "However, we plan to reopen the shop as soon as possible! In the meantime, our Ponce team members will continue to receive full pay while we identify and offer them roles at other area Krispy Kreme shops. As Shaq said, 'We will bounce back better than ever!'"
Crews were still working to put out hot spots late into the morning. Stafford said it may be some time before investigators determine how the fire started.
