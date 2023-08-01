Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Sentencing

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. [AP PHOTO/KYLE GREEN, FILE]

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

