Anne Frank Book Removed

Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback, "The Diary of Anne Frank." A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. [AP PHOTO/DAVE CAULKIN, FILE]

 Dave Caulkin

ORLANDO, Fla. — A high school along Florida's Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.

