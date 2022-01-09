A bald eagle struck by a tractor-trailer last month was released back into the wild Thursday in Morgan City, Louisiana, southwest of New Orleans.
Members of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine's Wildlife Hospital released the adult female eagle in Lake End Park in hopes the bird will reunite with its mate.
"Eagles tend to partner up for life, so she would have a male in this area," said Dr. Mark Mitchell, director of the Veterinary Clinical Sciences at LSU. "They partner up with these males and invest a lot of energy to build one of the largest nests in the bird group. They weigh nearly a ton if not more. So we want her to find her mate."
The eagle came to be in the care of LSU on Dec. 13 after being struck by an 18-wheeler on a bridge.
"She was brought to us by Wildlife and Fisheries," Mitchell said. "After being brought in, we evaluated her by doing bloodwork and radiographs. We thought she would have some musculoskeletal injuries from being hit but she had none.
"What we did find was a large egg in her abdomen. It was an egg that probably should have been laid but she had difficulty laying it as a result of the injury. With supportive care and medicine, we ultimately got her to lay the egg. In three and a half weeks from her initial injury we're real excited to get her back out there."
There was evidence the eagle also suffered a previous gunshot wound, LSU veterinary student Aspen Settle said.
"We saw under the radiographs that she had some pellets in her," Settle said. "They didn't affect her mobility, so we think it was from an old gunshot wound."
Though the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Protection Act makes it illegal to kill bald eagles in the United States, Settle said she hopes to spread the word about the important roles eagles play to safeguard the environment.
"Our mission is to educate the public that these birds are kind of the garbage disposal of our ecosystem," she said. "They're really good apex predators to keep the nasty parts of our environment at bay."
After the cage door was lifted Thursday, the eagle took a few steps forward and flew off into the distance before disappearing into the trees.
"She was attacked and was then hit by a car," Settle said of the bird's earlier injuries. "She's definitely been through a lot in her life. We get to set her back out and hopefully she gets a new start."
