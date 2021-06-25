FLORENCE — Some students at the University of North Alabama are calling for the removal of Jake Statom as president of the Student Government Association for a photo he posted on Instagram.
Statom posted a photograph of a T-shirt with a rainbow on it. On the T-shirt it said: "Born this way? You must be born again."
Statom, who is a Deshler High graduate majoring in engineering, eventually took down the post and issued an apology.
“I just want to publicly say that I am deeply sorry that my Instagram story offended members of our community," Statom said Wednesday. "I now see the story from a different perspective and I apologize. My role as SGA president is to honorably represent all the students of UNA and I have failed at that ideal.
"I thank all the students that have reached out to me to provide feedback. You have showed me that I have much work to do and I ask for your forgiveness and grace as I strive to be a better campus leader and servant for the students."
The post stirred up controversy and anger among UNA students.
"Mad is an understatement," said Sarah Arnsparger, a sophomore from Madison. "Having someone representing the student body believe that (LGBTQ+) don’t need to exist in this world is just insane. I think he should be removed immediately."
More than 850 people as of 4 p.m. on Thursday had signed a petition calling for Statom's resignation.
The petition said Statom "is incapable of being an SGA president who can equally represent all students," and that it would be in the best interest of the campus community for him to resign or be asked to step down.
Senators, committee chairs and members of the Executive Council for SGA responded to Statom's post.
"In an effort to promote a welcoming, inclusive and politically active campus environment, we publicly request President Statom's resignation by 5 p.m. on June 30," the statement read on the UNA SGA's Instagram post.
The group said if Statom doesn't resign, the formal impeachment process will begin at the SGA's first meeting of the fall semester on Aug. 26.
The university also released a statement recognizing a segment of the student population's outrage, as well as Statom's constitutional right to free speech.
"A photo critical of the LGBTQ+ community recently posted to Instagram by SGA President Jake Statom is not representative of the University of North Alabama’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at the UNA campus," the university's statement read. "While we know how upsetting this social media post is to our LGBTQ+ community and others on the UNA campus, we also need to recognize that Mr. Statom and others have a right to freedom of speech, even when it is offensive to others.
"A recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion on First Amendment rights observed that public schools have 'an interest in protecting a student’s unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off-campus, because America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy.'"
UNA's statement left Arnsparger's "blood boiling."
"I feel hopeless and angry," she said. "... A lot of students are scared, and they are afraid right now. By UNA not taking action, it makes us feel afraid if we report harassment that (UNA) won't take action. ... The university and other people are not understanding how (the LGBTQ+ community) feels right now."
Statom did not immediately return the TimesDaily's request for comment.
