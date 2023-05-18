APTOPIX Election 2023 Jacksonville Mayor

Donna Deegan holds up a T-shirt her daughter bought for her on a trip to London, while speaking with supporters in her run for mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., on Tuesday. Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis, becoming the first female to be elected as the city's mayor. [BOB SELF/THE FLORIDA TIMES-UNION VIA AP]

 Bob Self

Democrat Donna Deegan's decisive win over a Republican in the open Jacksonville mayor's race will make her the first woman to hold the job in the Florida city's history, sparking a flicker of hope for a besieged Democratic Party that has few levers of power in a state dominated by the GOP.

