Tyre Nichols

Attorney Paul McAdoo, right, discusses with a judge the rights of media organizations to receive video and documents tied to the investigation of five officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, on Friday in Memphis, Tenn. [AP PHOTO/ADRIAN SAINZ]

 Adrian Sainz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge on Friday continued to temporarily block the release of more video footage and records in the investigation into Tyre Nichols' death, but said he does want to make public information that would not interfere with the rights to a fair trial for five Memphis police officers facing charges.

