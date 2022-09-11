Election 2022 Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 3. [AP PHOTO/MARY ALTAFFER]

 Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president's claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.

