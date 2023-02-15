APTOPIX Wrongful Conviction Missouri

Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing in St. Louis, Mo. Johnson served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn't commit. [CHRISTIAN GOODEN/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH VIA AP, POOL]

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri judge on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man who has served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn't commit.

