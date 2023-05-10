NEW YORK — A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment.
The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll's claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual assault. But the judgment adds to Trump's legal woes and offers vindication to Carroll, whose allegations had been mocked and dismissed by Trump for years.
She nodded as the verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City just a few hours after deliberations had begun, then hugged supporters and smiled through tears. As the courtroom cleared, Carroll could be heard laughing and crying.
Jurors also found Trump liable for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.
Trump immediately responded with a statement on his social media site, claiming again that he does not know Carroll and referring to the verdict as "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time." He promised to appeal.
Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, shook hands with Carroll and hugged her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, after the verdict was announced. Outside the courthouse, he told reporters the jury's decision to rule in Trump's favor on the rape claim, but still find him responsible for sexual assault, was "perplexing" and "strange."
"Part of me was obviously very happy that Donald Trump was not branded a rapist," he said.
He defended Trump's absence from the trial, saying he would have entered "a circus atmosphere, and having him be here would be more of a circus."
Tacopina added: "What more can you say other than 'I didn't do it.' And he said that on the road."
In a written statement released after she left the courthouse smiling but without speaking, Carroll said she sued Trump to "clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed."
Kaplan said in a written statement that she hoped her client's case would prove nobody is above the law, "not even the president of the United States."
It was unclear what, if any, implications the verdict would have on Trump's third bid for the presidency. He's in a commanding position among GOP contenders and has faced few political consequences in the wake of previous controversies, ranging from the vulgar "Access Hollywood" tape to his criminal indictment in New York.
Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in 2019 with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store.
Trump, 76, denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at the store and did not know her. He has called her a "nut job" who invented "a fraudulent and false story" to sell a memoir.
Carroll, 79, had sought unspecified damages, plus a retraction of what she said were Trump's defamatory denials of her claims.
Carroll gave multiple days of testimony, buttressed by two friends who told jurors she reported the alleged attack to them in the moments and day afterward.
Jurors also heard from Jessica Leeds, a former stockbroker who testified that Trump abruptly groped her against her will on an airplane in the 1970s, and from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who said Trump forcibly kissed her against her will while she was interviewing him for a 2005 article.
The six-man, three-woman jury also saw the well-known 2005 "Access Hollywood" hot mic recording of Trump talking about kissing and grabbing women without asking.
The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.
The verdict comes as Trump is facing an accelerating swirl of legal risks.
He's fighting a New York criminal case related to hush money payments made to a porn actor. The state attorney general has sued him, his family and his business over alleged financial wrongdoing.
Trump is also contending with investigations elsewhere into his possible mishandling of classified documents, his actions after the 2020 election and his activities during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump denies wrongdoing in all of those matters.
Carroll, who penned an Elle magazine advice column for 27 years, has also written for magazines and "Saturday Night Live." She and Trump were in social circles that overlapped at a 1987 party, where a photo documented them and their then-spouses interacting. Trump has said he doesn't remember it.
According to Carroll, she ended up in a dressing room with Trump after they ran into each other at Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996.
They took an impromptu jaunt to the lingerie department so he could search for a women's gift, and soon were teasing each other about trying on a skimpy bodysuit, Carroll testified. To her, it seemed like comedy, something like her 1986 "Saturday Night Live" sketch in which a man admires himself in a mirror.
But then, she said, Trump slammed the door, pinned her against a wall, planted his mouth on hers, yanked her tights down and raped her as she tried to break away. Carroll said she ultimately pushed him off with her knee and immediately left the store.
"I always think back to why I walked in there to get myself in that situation," she testified, her voice breaking, "but I'm proud to say I did get out."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.