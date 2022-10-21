Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Thursday. [AP PHOTO/TED SHAFFREY]

 Ted Shaffrey

NEW YORK — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986.

