Transgender Identities Kansas
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is seeking an order to stop Gov. Laura Kelly, and agencies under her control, from allowing sex changes to transgender people's driver's licenses. [AP PHOTO/JOHN HANNA]

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Republican attorney general of Kansas sued in state court Friday to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver's licenses and to rebuke the Democratic governor for defying his interpretation of a new law.

