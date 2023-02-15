Aerial Objects

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, walks to a secure area as lawmakers and intelligence advisers arrive for a closed briefing at the Capitol on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend. [AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE]

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — The three still-unidentified aerial objects shot down by the U.S. in the past week likely had a "benign purpose," the White House acknowledged Tuesday, drawing a distinction between them and the Chinese balloon that earlier traversed the U.S. with a suspected goal of surveillance.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.