Sea Turtle Release

A loggerhead sea turtle named Rocky was released into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday in Juno Beach, Fla after spending six weeks rehabbing at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Wednesday morning's event marked the first public sea turtle release from the Juno Beach center since 2021. [AP PHOTO/CODY JACKSON]

 Cody Jackson

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A loggerhead sea turtle named Rocky paused briefly on the sand Wednesday morning before slowly crawling into the Atlantic Ocean after spending six weeks rehabbing at Florida's Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

