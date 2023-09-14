Migrants Unwelcome Neighbors

Protest signs are posted outside the former Saint John Villa Academy being repurposed as a shelter for homeless migrants Wednesday in the Staten Island borough of New York. [AP PHOTO/JOHN MINCHILLO]

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK — A New Yorker upset that the city has been housing homeless migrants on his suburban block has set up a loudspeaker to deliver an unwelcoming message to his new neighbors: "The community wants you to go back to New York City. Immigrants are not safe here."

