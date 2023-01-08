Police Pursuit Deaths Louisiana

Caroline Gill, left, and Maggie Dunn were killed Dec. 31 in a car crash. Authorities said a police officer from nearby Addis, La., crashed into the car the two girls were in after he joined a pursuit of a suspect that began in Baton Rouge. [JANAE MONTGOMERY VIA AP]

 Janae Montgomery

NEW ORLEANS — It was a tragically high price to pay for catching a suspected car thief: two innocent teenagers dead and a police officer jailed, facing serious charges for a car crash that resulted from the pursuit.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.