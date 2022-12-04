US France Macron New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron greets the crowd Friday as he walks down Royal Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. [AP PHOTO/GERALD HERBERT]

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change.

