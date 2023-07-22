Police-Shooting-North-Dakota

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz exit the City Commission Chambers on Friday after a news conference in Fargo, N.D. [AP PHOTO/JACK DURA]

 Jack Dura

FARGO, N.D. — The man who ambushed Fargo police officers during a traffic stop last week, killing one and wounding two others and a civilian, searched the internet for terms including "explosive ammo" and "kill fast," as well as for what crowded events might be happening in North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday.

