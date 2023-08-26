Hawaii Fires Missing

A missing person flyer for Joseph "Lomsey" Lara is posted on the door of a business in a shopping mall in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Monday. [AP PHOTO/JAE C. HONG]

 Jae C. Hong

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Maui County released the names of 388 people still missing Thursday more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and officials asked anyone who knows a person on the list to be safe to contact authorities.

