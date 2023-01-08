School Shooting Newport News

Carlos Glover, age 9, a fourth grader at Richneck Elementary School, is held by his mother Joselin Glover as they leave the school Friday in Newport News, Va. [BILLY SCHUERMAN/THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT VIA AP]

 Billy Schuerman

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia teacher who was critically injured when she was was shot by a 6-year-old student in Newport News is showing signs of improvement as authorities struggle to understand how a child so young could be involved in a school shooting, the city's mayor said Saturday.

