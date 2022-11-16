House Republican Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., talks to reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. [AP PHOTO/JACQUELYN MARTIN]

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy cleared the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, winning the nomination on a vote by his GOP colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell objections from his right flank before a final vote.

